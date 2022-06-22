Portion of €450,000 drugs haul seized by Revenue was destined for Tipperary

The drugs were discovered in two premises in Dublin today and in Athlone on Monday
As part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin today, Wednesday seized illegal drugs worth over €370,000, including almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis. Small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids were also seized.
The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels that originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom and were labelled as tuxedos, tea, board games, jeans, car organisers and pet blanket.
The parcels were destined for addresses across the country in eleven counties, including Tipperary.
Separately on Monday last, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €80,000.
The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.
Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.
