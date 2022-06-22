This 'idyllic' home in Bansha has an amazing view of the Galtee mountains

Booleen, Bansha
Booleen, Bansha is on the market for €280,000.
Inside, the house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and utility room.
Outside it has a winding driveway, landscaped lawns and a stunning view of the Galtee mountains.
It also boasts two garages, one detached and another attached, providing indoor parking and extra storage.
Booleen is located 10km from Tipperary Town and 15km from Cahir.
The property is listed by DNG Liam O'Grady.
