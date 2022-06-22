Rates, levies and property tax to rise in Tipperary

The cost of delivering a pipeline of public projects across County Tipperary is likely to lead to an increase in development levies, property tax, parking charges and commercial rates in the coming years, public representatives have been warned.



Projects costing in the region of €70million are on the cards, or already underway, but with the cost of materials increasing by the week, the bottom line figure of these major infrastructural projects is being revised upwards all the time - some say the figure could top €100 million and would therefore require substantially higher matching funds from the local authority’s own resources.



Councillors heard the very sobering news in a number of forums in the last week with less roadworks than planned being completed as budgets run out; some projects likely to take much longer than anticipated to be completed; and other ambitious projects having to be revised as the council looks at cutting its cloth to suit its measure.



On top of the cost of living increasing exponentially and inflation hitting all-time high figures, news of potential increased charges in Tipperary is very unwelcome