Search

23 Jun 2022

Top marks for Villa Marie nursing home in Roscrea

‘Well managed’: Roscrea residents receive excellent care - HIQA report

Top marks for Villa Marie nursing home in Roscrea

Villa Marie Nursing Home is a family run nursing home on the outskirts of Roscrea town which has been renovated to a high standard in the last few years

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

22 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Villa Marie Nursing Home near Roscrea has been given a clean bill of health by the the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in its latest batch of reports.


HIQA carried out a one-day unannounced inspection of the nursing home located at Grange, Templemore Road, Roscrea, on March 8 this year. The report was published on June 20. All nursing homes across the State are subject to such regular inspections.


Villa Marie Nursing Home is a family run nursing home on the outskirts of Roscrea town which has been renovated to a high standard in the last few years.


There were 29 residents on site on the day of inspection. The report is overwhelmingly positive in terms of the care provided: “The centre strives to provide a living environment that as far as possible replicates residents’ previous life style, to ensure that residents live in a comfortable, clean, safe environment.”


A residents' council meeting is held once per month where any issues may be discussed and resolved.
“Overall, the inspector found that the provider, person in charge and staff were working to enhance the quality of life and promote the rights, choices and independence of residents in the centre. The inspector met with many residents during the inspection and spoke with six residents in more detail. Residents spoken with were very positive about their experience of living in the centre and were complimentary of the quality of care provided.”


Furthermore, “Throughout the inspection, the inspector noted that the person in charge and staff were familiar with residents, their needs including their communication needs and attended to their requests in a friendly manner.”


The inspector observed that residents appeared comfortable and relaxed with each other and staff.
Residents spoken with said they were happy with the care provided. On the morning of the inspection the inspector observed residents “enthusiastically participating in activities that were facilitated by an activities co-ordinator”.


The inspector found that overall, “this was a well-managed centre where the residents were supported and facilitated to have a good quality of life.” The management team were committed to ongoing quality improvement for the benefit of the residents who lived in the centre. Care and services were of a good standard.


There was a clearly defined management structure in place with identified lines of authority and accountability.


Villa Marie was deemed compliant in 19 of 20 categories surveyed. Full unedited report at hiqa.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media