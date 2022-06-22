Top marks for Villa Marie nursing home in Roscrea

Villa Marie Nursing Home near Roscrea has been given a clean bill of health by the the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in its latest batch of reports.



HIQA carried out a one-day unannounced inspection of the nursing home located at Grange, Templemore Road, Roscrea, on March 8 this year. The report was published on June 20. All nursing homes across the State are subject to such regular inspections.



Villa Marie Nursing Home is a family run nursing home on the outskirts of Roscrea town which has been renovated to a high standard in the last few years.



There were 29 residents on site on the day of inspection. The report is overwhelmingly positive in terms of the care provided: “The centre strives to provide a living environment that as far as possible replicates residents’ previous life style, to ensure that residents live in a comfortable, clean, safe environment.”



A residents' council meeting is held once per month where any issues may be discussed and resolved.

“Overall, the inspector found that the provider, person in charge and staff were working to enhance the quality of life and promote the rights, choices and independence of residents in the centre. The inspector met with many residents during the inspection and spoke with six residents in more detail. Residents spoken with were very positive about their experience of living in the centre and were complimentary of the quality of care provided.”



Furthermore, “Throughout the inspection, the inspector noted that the person in charge and staff were familiar with residents, their needs including their communication needs and attended to their requests in a friendly manner.”



The inspector observed that residents appeared comfortable and relaxed with each other and staff.

Residents spoken with said they were happy with the care provided. On the morning of the inspection the inspector observed residents “enthusiastically participating in activities that were facilitated by an activities co-ordinator”.



The inspector found that overall, “this was a well-managed centre where the residents were supported and facilitated to have a good quality of life.” The management team were committed to ongoing quality improvement for the benefit of the residents who lived in the centre. Care and services were of a good standard.



There was a clearly defined management structure in place with identified lines of authority and accountability.



Villa Marie was deemed compliant in 19 of 20 categories surveyed. Full unedited report at hiqa.ie