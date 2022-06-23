Search

23 Jun 2022

Saint Vincent de Paul Church gate collection in Templemore

SVP serves those in need regardless of creed, ethnic or social background, gender or political background and is Ireland’s largest charity

Templemore Town

23 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

St Vincent de Paul will have a Church gate collection at all masses this coming weekend.
We would appreciate your support as always.


The goal is to fight poverty in all its forms through practical assistance to people in need, including any form of help that alleviates suffering or deprivation. Our society is currently going through a difficult time after the pandemic and experiencing a high rate of inflation, leading to increases in the cost of living.

Anyone can request help in confidence from SVP and each request is dealt with on an individual basis.


Circumstances vary but various factors can cause a crisis for families or individuals, whether it be through illness, bereavement, loss of employment, education costs, rent increase, hospital appointments, and so on.


The support of SVP can allow people to get back on their feet and become independent and self-sufficient again.

