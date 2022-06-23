Killea Fun Day/ Margaret O’Sullivan Féile makes a much welcome return on July 3

The Killea Fun Day makes a welcome return following a two-year Covid enforced lay-off.



This year's event takes place on Sunday July 3 with the tractor run getting things underway at 11.30am.



The official opening will be performed by the Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band with the field events commencing at 1.30pm.



Music and song will take place on the stage and will run from 2-5pm with artists coming from all over Tipperary and beyond.



The dog show will commence at 2.30pm with sheep races starting at 3pm.

There are over 30 events throughout the field including penalty kicks, hurling skills, skittles, darts, sheaf pitching, pillow fighting and much more.



The local ladies will provide many tasty treats and there will also be a BBQ for those feeling peckish.

There will be raffles aplenty with the draws taking place at 5pm.



The Lotto numbers will also be drawn onsite with the Jackpot currently standing at €9,000.



There will also be a prize for the best dressed lady which will be revealed at 5pm.

So do make sure and come along and enjoy this fun filled family festival under the shadow of the Devil’s Bit.