23 Jun 2022

Cahir's revamped 'Vincent's' has just reopened with fresh new stylish look

The staff at the new ‘Vincents’ Abbey Street, Cahir: Rachel Darcy, Sinead Darcy, Manager Chris Butler, Rose Marie Ward, Patricia O’Dwyer

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

23 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

The local St. Vincent de Paul Shop on Abbey Street in Cahir has reopened with a fresh new stylish look along with new friendly staff members and Manager Chris Butler.

Chris has a wealth of experience in the retail sector and it certainly shows as the shop is looking amazing and there is a little something for everyone.
There is also fantastic quality clothing with great prices in store with lots of high street brands and plenty of space to browse too.

The welcoming new team of staff are only too happy to help with any enquiries and to top it all off, all of the funds raised stay within the local community.
The new opening hours are Monday – Friday 10am to 4pm and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Donations are very much appreciated and can be dropped into the shop during opening hours.
‘Vincents’ also welcome new volunteers, so if you have any spare time or you would just like to help out just call into the shop for further information.
‘Vincents’ would like to thank everyone for their continued support and hope that you will make some time to visit the newly renovated shop.

