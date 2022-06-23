Search

Sadness in Tipperary at death of man who shared everything he ever had

It was with much sadness and regret recently that the news of Martin (Murty) Barrett's death was learned of in Boherlahan and the surrounding areas.

Death of Martin (Murty) Barrett
Murty worked with farmers over the years and lived in Boherlahan all his life.
He followed Boherlahan hurling and county hurling teams avidly.

He was witty, light-hearted and good natured. He looked out for other people if at all possible and continued this approach to people while he lived in Padre Pio Nursing Home since 2016. He became part of a new family there.
He had three great passions in life: baking, horse racing, his Christian faith.

Hospitality was very important to him, and he shared anything he ever had with others.
May the green sod of Ardmayle rest gently upon him.

