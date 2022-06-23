Children and families invited to celebrate the end of the school year at Tipperary market
It's so exciting and almost here! On Saturday, June 25, 1pm to 3pm, The Village Market Holycross invites children and families in our community to celebrate Schools Out at our Mid-Summer Market.
As always, on special market days, we invite the younger members of the community to come along and have a little fun with us and celebrate the start of the school holidays.
Dress yourselves up in your sunniest summer outfits and be as creative as you can to get free entry into a special raffle with a mystery prize just for the children.
Get some personalised hair braiding, refreshments treats and the all-important Ice-cream man.
Admission is free for all.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.