Great family day out in Tipperary at vintage rally and dog show

Tony Keegan with his 1980 Ford Cortina 1.6 GT at the Tipperary Vintage Rally
The weather smiled for the Tipperary Vintage Rally and the crowds responded by turning out in huge numbers on Sunday last.
Father's Day certainly brought out all the dad’s to see the huge display of vintage cars, bikes, tractors, trucks and military vehicles, but there was something for all the family on the day with a dog show and a host of various stalls along with loads of entertainment for the kiddies.
It was great to see the Vintage Rally return having been cancelled because of Covid and then postponed on Easter Sunday due to inclement weather.
Thankfully there was no inclement weather on this occasion and the rain stayed away though it did threaten at times.
Great credit is due to all the volunteers who made this event such a great success with all proceeds being donated to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.
