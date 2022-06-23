Search

23 Jun 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: Thursday June 23

See all the funeral arrangements right here

Deaths in Louth - Thursday June 14th 2018

Deaths notices for Tipperary: June 23

Reporter:

news reporter

23 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The death has occurred of Vakaris Graibus, Wellington Street, Clonmel and Seoul, South Korea.

 Vakaris passed away tragically on Monday, 6th June 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Beloved son of Gintaras and Zana, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister Monika and her partner Shane, niece Isabella, grandmother Zita, aunt Ligita and her husband Virginijus, cousin Martina, extended family and his many friends.

 All are welcome to a celebration of Vakaris’s life at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday 25th June 2022 from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, with Funeral Service starting at 3.00pm.

***************************************************************************************************

John Collins, 53 The Green, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formally of Killmacuddy, Kilea, Co. Tipperary.

Passed away on the 22nd June 2022, peacefully in Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Lena (nee Rafter), his parents Maura and Bill. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Anne Farrell, grandchildren Daniel and his partner Sarah, Andrew and Hannagh, son in law Tomas (Claregalway), sisters Rose Bryne, Josie Hancock, Kathleen Horton, bothers Bill, Tom and Frankie, bothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. 

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro (N39 E761) from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 23rd June. Requiem Mass Friday, 24th June, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, Co. Longford. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning please.

Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if required, to Parkinson Association of Ireland C/O Gerard Farrell, Undertaker, Lanesboro.

*************************************************************************************************

Marion Leahy, Castleiney, Co. Tipperary and late of Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. 21st of June 2022.

Sadly missed by her brother Fred and sister Loreto, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, godchildren, relatives, friends, and neighbours

 Reposing at Grey’s Funeral home, Templemore this Friday Evening the 24th of June from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney on Saturday Morning at 11.30 am.

 Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

 House private, family flowers only please.

***********************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media