Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: Thursday June 23

The death has occurred of Vakaris Graibus, Wellington Street, Clonmel and Seoul, South Korea.

Vakaris passed away tragically on Monday, 6th June 2022, in Seoul, South Korea. Beloved son of Gintaras and Zana, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, sister Monika and her partner Shane, niece Isabella, grandmother Zita, aunt Ligita and her husband Virginijus, cousin Martina, extended family and his many friends.

All are welcome to a celebration of Vakaris’s life at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday 25th June 2022 from 2.00pm to 4.00pm, with Funeral Service starting at 3.00pm.

***************************************************************************************************

John Collins, 53 The Green, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formally of Killmacuddy, Kilea, Co. Tipperary.

Passed away on the 22nd June 2022, peacefully in Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Lena (nee Rafter), his parents Maura and Bill. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Anne Farrell, grandchildren Daniel and his partner Sarah, Andrew and Hannagh, son in law Tomas (Claregalway), sisters Rose Bryne, Josie Hancock, Kathleen Horton, bothers Bill, Tom and Frankie, bothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro (N39 E761) from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, 23rd June. Requiem Mass Friday, 24th June, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, Co. Longford. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning please.

Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if required, to Parkinson Association of Ireland C/O Gerard Farrell, Undertaker, Lanesboro.

*************************************************************************************************

Marion Leahy, Castleiney, Co. Tipperary and late of Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois. 21st of June 2022.

Sadly missed by her brother Fred and sister Loreto, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, godchildren, relatives, friends, and neighbours

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral home, Templemore this Friday Evening the 24th of June from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem Mass in St. John the Baptist Church, Castleiney on Saturday Morning at 11.30 am.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private, family flowers only please.

***********************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.