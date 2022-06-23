Search

23 Jun 2022

Popular Cavan woman who made Tipperary her home will be greatly missed

The death took place last weekend of Marie Brett of Oakfield, Mulliahone. Marie (nee Cusack) formerly of Stradone, Co. Cavan

23 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Marie Brett (nee Cusack) Oakfield, Mullinahone


The death took place last weekend of Marie Brett of Oakfield, Mulliahone. Marie (nee Cusack) formerly of Stradone, Co. Cavan was married to the late Paddy Brett of Mullinahone.
Paddy passed away as a result of a farmyard accident, leaving Marie to look after her sons, Edmond, Eugene, P.J. and daughter, Mary Elizabeth which she did in a most excellent manner.
Marie is survived in Mullinahone by her sister, Kay Brett and her brothers-in-law, John, Ned and Tom. To her whole family we extend our coldolences for Marie became a much admired member of the local community.

May she rest in peace.

Her funeral Mass took place in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone before her burial in Killaghy.


Marie will be long remembered in Mullinahahone where the numbers at her funeral attested to her undoubted popularity among the local people.

