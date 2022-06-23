Councillors praise sensory spaces at Tipperary libraries

Tipperary County Council Library Service
Councillors at a recent sitting of Tipperary County Council were told Thurles library is to get a sensory pod.
A Tipperary County Council official said the council are just waiting for funding to come through.
Independent councillor Jim Ryan made the query.
Clonmel library recently launched a sensory room.
For people with sensory and additional needs, the library can be overwhelming.
The sensory room provides a space at the library that is calm and quiet.
Cathaoirleach Marie Murphy praised the work on the Clonmel library sensory room saying they are ‘very, very welcome.’
