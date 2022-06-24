Search

24 Jun 2022

Thanks to the Tipperary folk who supported successful Grange Field Evening

Field Evening

Grange Community Council held a very successful 42nd Field Evening this year.

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Grange Community Council
Our very successful 42nd Annual Field Evening was held on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the school grounds and was once again enjoyed by a huge crowd in glorious sunshine.
Proceeds will help maintain our Community Hall i.e, insurance, heating and lighting and will help accommodate the many activities held their every week.

The Community Council wish to thank the many businesses, families and individuals who gave sponsorship vouchers for our Annual Auction along with donations of Plants, cakes, bric-a-brac, raffle prizes, flower arranging etc.

Thank you to the School Board, Principal and Staff for the use of the school and in many ways who help facilitate this evening, especially the many competitions, match and sports events. The use of the school makes the running of the Field Evening so much easier, Míle Buíochas.
Sincere thanks to all those who helped in any way on the evening, especially the 5th and 6th class students for coming up with various fun ideas for stalls, thank you to all who were involved in manning the various stalls, selling tickets, making teas, coffees and minerals etc, selling and bargaining and making many children happy to have their face painted. Ger, you did a great job on the auction once again.
Thank you to Maeve Murphy for the wonderful photography on the night and to Alfie Neal who did some drone footage.
It was wonderful to see so many people from the Community enjoying the sunshine and meeting people they may not have seen for a long time. Your support and participation is very much appreciated by Grange Community Council members.

Eight shows planned in Tipperary - Comhaltas are back at the Castle!



Art Competition Winners
Overall Winner Art – Liam Flynn (6th Class).
Junior Infants: Mark Mullan, Abigail Ryan, Alice Hughes.
Senior Infants: Ciara Hodnett, Emma Morrissey, Harry Ahern.
1st class: Aryanna Mee, Charlee Allen, Kian Earl, Shauna O’Donnell, Leah Davis, Joseph Fitzgerald.
2nd Class: Cullen Walsh, Jack O’Donovan, Jack Martin
3rd Class: Sammy Mee, Ella Rose O’Connor, Zoe Coates
4th Class: Gracie Mae O’Sullivan, Darragh Cooney, Aoibhinn Ryan.
5th Class: Saoirse Kiely, Caoimhe Guthrie, Amy Slattery
6th Class: Lucy Moloney, Anna Hyland, Megan Nugent.
Enterprise Awards: Most Money collected on a stall - Killian O'Dwyer, Killian Murphy, Sean Lonergan and Emma Aird.
Innovative Enterprise winners - James Halpin, James King and Cian Walsh
Well done to every one of the 5th and 6th class children.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media