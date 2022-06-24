Search

24 Jun 2022

Tipperary County Council councillors call for a review of public lighting policy

Shannon Sweeney

24 Jun 2022 9:34 AM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Councillors have called for a review of the public lighting policy in Tipperary.

However, Director of Services Roads, Transportation, Infrastructure and Nenagh Municipal District Marcus O’Connor said the council would need to borrow €7 million facilitate an upgrade.

Independent Cahir Councillor Andy Moloney raised the issue during the road discussion at a recent sitting of Tipperary County Council.

Cllr Moloney said that the council’s policy is to prioritise lighting within the 50km speed signs but that with an increase in people walking, this needed updating.


He called some areas in Cahir’ ‘lethal’.

Cathaoirleach Marie Murphy, said public lighting was a county-wide problem.

Cllr Sean Ryan raised the issue of wait times for repairs as parts must be imported.

Cllr Jim Ryan called for a review of the 50km sign policy, saying it was a ‘huge health and safety issue for children and road users’ as well as businesses.Mr O’Conner said it might be possible to look at the issue of lighting on a case-by-case basis.
He also said acquiring parts was ‘becoming more problematic.’

