Deputy Jackie Cahill attends Glanbia Belview plant sod turning

The Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Tipperary's Jackie Cahill TD attended the turning of the sod at the site of the new Glanbia cheese plant, located in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

The Minister for Agriculture, Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue was also in attendance at the event, to mark the beginning in an exciting new chapter for a further diversified dairy export sector in Ireland.

Speaking on the subject the Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary said: “It is a great day today for Irish agriculture and for the sustainable, future production of top-class agri-food here in Ireland, with the official turning of the sod at the Belview site.

“This plant, once completed, will allow the Irish dairy industry to diversify post-Brexit, as is in line with national policy, and produce Gouda cheese for export to the continent.”

Deputy Cahill continued to state: “Final planning permission for this site was a long time in the making, and something I worked very hard on with partners in Government and the agri-food industry.

“It took a lot of work, perseverance and patience to get final planning permission over the line for this much-needed plant. The plant is being part funded by a Dutch company and I am glad that efforts to delay and frustrate this project did not result in it being moved elsewhere in Europe.

“Today is a good day for rural Ireland. A good day for the rural economy. A good day for exports. A good day for farming families across the region.

“I was delighted to attend the official turning of the sod at the Belview site today in my capacity as Chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, along with the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue”, Deputy Cahill concluded.