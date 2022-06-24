Search

24 Jun 2022

Deputy Jackie Cahill attends Glanbia Belview plant sod turning

“This plant, once completed, will allow the Irish dairy industry to diversify post-Brexit, as is in line with national policy, and produce Gouda cheese for export to the continent.” - Deputy Jackie Cahill.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ireland, Adriaan Palm; Glanbia Co-op Chairman, John Murphy; Jackie Cahill TD, Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee; and Minister for Ag

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ireland, Adriaan Palm; Glanbia Co-op Chairman, John Murphy; Jackie Cahill TD, Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee; and Minister for Ag

Reporter:

news reporter

24 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Cathaoirleach of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Tipperary's  Jackie Cahill TD  attended the turning of the sod at the site of the new Glanbia cheese plant, located in Belview, Co Kilkenny.

The Minister for Agriculture, Fianna Fáil’s Charlie McConalogue was also in attendance at the event, to mark the beginning in an exciting new chapter for a further diversified dairy export sector in Ireland.

Speaking on the subject the Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary said: “It is a great day today for Irish agriculture and for the sustainable, future production of top-class agri-food here in Ireland, with the official turning of the sod at the Belview site.

“This plant, once completed, will allow the Irish dairy industry to diversify post-Brexit, as is in line with national policy, and produce Gouda cheese for export to the continent.”

Deputy Cahill continued to state: “Final planning permission for this site was a long time in the making, and something I worked very hard on with partners in Government and the agri-food industry.

“It took a lot of work, perseverance and patience to get final planning permission over the line for this much-needed plant. The plant is being part funded by a Dutch company and I am glad that efforts to delay and frustrate this project did not result in it being moved elsewhere in Europe.

“Today is a good day for rural Ireland. A good day for the rural economy. A good day for exports. A good day for farming families across the region.

“I was delighted to attend the official turning of the sod at the Belview site today in my capacity as Chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, along with the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue”, Deputy Cahill concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media