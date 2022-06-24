New Bishop elected for Cashel Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Cashel, Ferns & Ossory, has a new bishop after it was announced that Adrian Wilkinson, the now former Archdeacon of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, will succeed the Reverend Michael Burrows.
Wilkinson was ordained in 1994 and has been Archdeacon in Cork since 2014, while he has also served on the Governing Council of the Church of Ireland Theological Institute.
The announcement has been met with positivity locally, and the Bishop-elect is expected to be consecrated at a later date yet to be decided.
