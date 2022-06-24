Search

24 Jun 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: June 24

May they rest in peace

Deaths notices for Tipperary, June 24

Reporter:

news reporter

24 Jun 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Gorman James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

June 22nd 2022, James (Jimmy). Predeceased by his mother Maura, brother Paddy and sister Josie. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mary, brothers in law Wilfi and Pat, sister in law Chris, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

 Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Saturday evening, June 25th 2022, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Mass for Jimmy will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town on Sunday, June 26th 2022, at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

 Mass can be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

**************************************************************************************************

Gobnait Enright (nee O’ Leary) NT, Whitefield, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 23rd of June 2022, peacefully after a short illness.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Pat, daughters, Triona and Aisling, sons in law Jim and Ciaran, Grandchildren, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Cian, Catherine and Michael, sisters Mary and Zena, brothers, John, Jerry, and Christy, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Sunday evening from 4 pm removal at 6 pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards

***************************************************************************************************

May they rest in peace.

