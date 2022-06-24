Search

24 Jun 2022

South Tipperary artists are looking forward to the summer holidays

All artwork by junior members must be collected on Saturday

South Tipperary Art Group

Adult members of the group are already looking forward to a trip to Kenmare on September 1

Junior South Tipperary Art Group (STAG) will close for the summer holidays on this Saturday June 25 at 12 noon.
All artwork by current and former Junior STAG members must be collected on Saturday, as a huge tidy-up of the art room will take place soon and any artwork not claimed will have to be binned, unfortunately.
Painting on the hoarding at Kickham Barracks will take place most nights with the primary and senior groups in Junior STAG over the next month. As there’s a rota in place, members will be contacted by the Organiser Maureen Purcell as to their days to paint on the hoarding.
Adult members of the group are also taking their holidays from this week until September. However, there will be the annual night out in Befani’s Restaurant shortly and over the summer many artists will go out plein air painting also.

A painting trip to Kenmare, Co Kerry will be held for a week, starting September 1 and this year a large number of members have signed up to attend.
Details for the Clonmel Show art competition will be sent to all members this week.

News

