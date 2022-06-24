Political colleagues pay tribute to the late Jim Drohan - former Carrick-on-Suir mayor and councillor

Former Labour councillor Jim Drohan, who passed away last week, has been fondly remembered as a community man who helped countless people in his home town of Carrick-on-Suir.

And he is also remembered for his contribution to sport in Carrick from his days as a hurling star with Carrick Swan GAA Club and Tipperary Intermediate hurling team to his role in helping to found and develop St Nicholas Boxing Club.

Mr Drohan died at his home at Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, June 15 following a long illness that he bravely bore.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors gathered with former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council colleagues of Mr Drohan at Carrick Town Hall last Saturday afternooon to pay tribute to his life and express sympathy to his grieving family.

Carrick-on-Suir Sinn Féin Cllr David Dunne, the newly elected chairman of Carrick MD, said they had come to bid farewell to

Mr Drohan, who was elected to Carrick-on-Suir Town Council in 1999 and served on the council for two terms until 2009. He chaired the nine-member council as Mayor of Carrick-on-Suir in 2001.

Former Labour senator and councillor Denis Landy, who proposed the vote of sympathy, said it was a very sad occasion.

He said Jim was born into politics. His father , Davy, had been a county councillor and town councillor and Jim always had a desire to be a councillor himself.

Mr Landy’s oldest memories of Jim was of him working on election campaigns with his (Mr Landy’s) uncle.

Mr Landy knew Jim about 50 years and described his range of interests and his outlook on life as legendary.

He recalled how Jim won an Intermediate hurling All-Ireland medal with Tipperary in 1966 and was a star hurler with Carrick Swan GAA Club for many years.

Jim lived and worked in London for a number of years and came back to Carrick-on-Suir at the urging of the Swan Club to play hurling. The club got him at job as a wages clerk in the Tannery in Carrick-on-Suir.

Mr Landy pointed out that Jim was always interested in physical fitness and apart from hurling was involved in athletics and boxing in his youth.

He recalled Jim’s role in re-establishing St Nicholas Boxing Club and it was now one of the top boxing clubs in the country.

Outside of sport, Jim played music with bands locally including with the late Cllr Sean Healy and Tom Brett.

Mr Landy joked that Jim was also a great trainer of “seriously bad greyhounds”. “I suffered in my pocket because of them but we had great times.”

And he recalled Jim’s interest in horseracing and poignantly described watching a horse called Chapel Street (the same name as Jim’s home as address) win a race at Wexford Races on the same evening his friend died.

He said he was going to call Jim before the race but didn’t and later learned of his passing.

Mr Drohan’s niece Sarah Dunne, also a former Labour member of Carrick Town Council, seconded the vote of sympathy.

In an emotional tribute, she said her late uncle touched the lives of so many people in Carrick-on-Suir with the help he gave them. His door was always open to constituents.

“No one will ever know what he did (for others) behind closed doors.

“The true greatness of the man was that he wasn't there for the lime light.”

She said Jim had been her political mentor and had always been there to give her advice and a helping hand.

Ms Dunne also remembered her uncle’s involvement with the Swan GAA Club and how he was so proud of St Nicholas Boxing Club.

Fellow Carrick Cllr Kieran Bourke said Jim Drohan was a good friend of his and a man he had a lot of respect and regard for.

He was a great character with a huge interest in politics, boxing, hurling and horse racing.

Cllr Bourke recalled that he and Jim worked together at Carrick Housing Development Association and Jim later worked in his construction business.

The Fianna Fail councillor added that becoming a member of Carrick Town Council was a hugely proud moment for Jim.

In other tributes, former FG councillor Margaret Croke said Jim Drohan had a “fantastic community spirit” and was a “thorough gentleman” who will be greatly missed.

And former SF councillor Liam Walsh, who grew up opposite the Drohan family, agreed with Sarah Dunne that Jim did more for different families in the town than anybody will ever know.

“He will always be appreciated for the help he gave,” he said.

Tributes were also paid to the late Jim Drohan by sitting Cllr Kevin O’Meara, former councillors Patsy Murphy, Tony Kehoe and Johnny Dowley, whose tribute was read out by Ms Croke as he was unable to attend the special meeting.

Mr Drohan’s remains reposed at Walsh’s Funeral Home in Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening and were removed to St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday where Requiem Mass was celebrated at 12noon.

Members of Carrick Swan GAA Club and St Nicholas Boxing Club formed guards of honour outside the church for the funeral.

Mr Drohan was buried after the funeral Mass at Carrick-on-Suir’s St. Mary's Cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret, daughters Caitríona (Walsh), Elaine (Greensmith), Barbara (Drohan) and Vonnie (Ní Eithir) and sons-in-law Martin, Brian, Ray and Ciarán.

Mr Drohan is also survived by his adored grandchildren Aaron, Lorcan, Conor, Cormac, Rory, Ronan, Róisín, Cian and great granddaughter Orla; his brothers David, Patrick and Michael, sisters Catherine, Bríd Ann, Marita, Una, Alice and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.