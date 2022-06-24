Irish Water is asking people in Tipperary to reduce their water consumption

Irish Water is asking people in Tipperary to be mindful of their water usage over the next few weeks as warm temperature, and low rainfall may pressure the supply.

They say they and Tipperary County Council are closely monitoring water levels in some areas and putting in place measures to maintain normal supplies.

However, they are asking the public to reduce their water use.

Supply currently coming under pressure include the Galtee Regional Scheme, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Coalbrook and Glengar.

Irish Water’s Colin Cunningham said:

“We are appealing to residents and businesses in Tipperary to be mindful of how they use their water, as we have had a very dry period recently.

“While some rainfall is forecast over the coming days, it is not likely to have a significant impact on the volume of treated water available for supply.

“It’s important to that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part,” said Mr Cunningham.

He also said they would continue to work with Tipperary County Council to monitor the water supply.



Irish Water has issued the following water saving tips:



At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Avoid using paddling pools

If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any external leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278



In the garden:

Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

In the garden, use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather

Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate

Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible

Add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to avoid evaporation and to reduce the need for watering.



On the Farm