Irish Water is asking people in Tipperary to reduce their water consumption
24 Jun 2022 9:33 PM
Irish Water is asking people in Tipperary to be mindful of their water usage over the next few weeks as warm temperature, and low rainfall may pressure the supply.
They say they and Tipperary County Council are closely monitoring water levels in some areas and putting in place measures to maintain normal supplies.
However, they are asking the public to reduce their water use.
Supply currently coming under pressure include the Galtee Regional Scheme, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Coalbrook and Glengar.
Irish Water’s Colin Cunningham said:
“We are appealing to residents and businesses in Tipperary to be mindful of how they use their water, as we have had a very dry period recently.
“While some rainfall is forecast over the coming days, it is not likely to have a significant impact on the volume of treated water available for supply.
“It’s important to that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part,” said Mr Cunningham.
He also said they would continue to work with Tipperary County Council to monitor the water supply.
Irish Water has issued the following water saving tips:
At Home:
Take a shorter shower
Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home
When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute
Avoid using paddling pools
If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose
Report any external leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278
In the garden:
Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden
In the garden, use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots
Consider installing a water butt to collect rainwater – this can then be used for watering the garden during dry weather
Do your watering in the evening, when it won’t evaporate
Pots and containers need lots of water to prevent drying out, so plant directly into the ground as much as possible
Add a layer of plant material, like bark, to your flower bed to avoid evaporation and to reduce the need for watering.
On the Farm
Fix troughs Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water. Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.
Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.
Clean plate cooler water: If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.
Consider Rainwater Harvesting - rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for various activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g. plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rainwater harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.
Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.
There are lots more water-saving tips for farmers on our website.
