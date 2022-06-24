Cashel and Lattin play out exciting draw

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2

Cashel King Cormacs 2.15 (21)

Lattin Cullen 2.15 (21)

John O’Shea at Leahy Park, Cashel

Cashel King Cormacs and Lattin Cullen shared the spoils in this entertaining Tipperary Co- Op West Junior B Hurling Group 2 Championship game at Leahy Park, Cashel, on Monday evening.

In an evenly contested first half, Lattin deserved their half time lead of four points, thanks to a Liam Ryan goal after seventeen minutes and the accuracy of Pat Power from placed balls.

Cashel dominated the third quarter with Tommy Fitzgerald hitting goals in the fifth and eleventh minutes. They had gone into a commanding 2.15 to 1.11 lead by the twentieth minute, but a late surge from Lattin in those final ten minutes, which included a second Liam Ryan goal, levelled proceedings and a share of the points.

Darren Nevill got the scoreboard ticking within the first minute, when he put over at the dressing room end. However, man of the match, Tommy Fitzgerald, had the town men in front by the seventh minute with a brace of points. Jamie O’Keeffe hit two for Cashel either side of a Kevin Franks long range effort. Danny Wade and Neville exchanged points as Cashel were two to the good by the end of the first quarter.

With seventeen minutes on the clock, Adam Lohan cut inside his marker at the corner flag, raced along the end line before passing to Liam Ryan, who made no mistake from close in to score the opening goal. For the final ten minutes before the half time, Lattin shaded the exchanges and went in at the break leading by four, 1.8 to 0.7.

Cashel came out for the second period all fired up and hit 1.2 in the opening five minutes, the goal coming from Tommy Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald hit a purple patch, hitting seven points in the next fourteen minutes, with Lattin’s only answer coming from Pat Power, with three white flags.

The final ten minutes were completely dominated by Lattin, Liam Ryan hit a second goal, seven minutes from time and Pat Power levelling up the contest with two late frees. Lattin had chances to go on and finish out the game but two late scoring attempts drifted to the wrong side of the posts and the game ended all square.

Scorers:

Cashel King Cormacs: Tommy Fitzgerald (2.8, 7 frees), Jamie O’Keeffe (0.3), Daniel Bowes (0.1), Jack Brown (0.1), Mikey McDermott (0.1), Danny Wade (0.1)

Lattin/Cullen: Pat Power (0.9 frees), Liam Ryan (2.0), Darren Neville (0.3, 1 free), Kevin Franks (0.1), Tony O’Neill (0.1), Adam Lohan (0.1)

Teams:

Cashel King Cormacs: Owen Quirke, Aaron Breen, David Brennan, Paddy Morrissey, Shay Reade, John Gaffney, Jack Brown, Jamie O’Keeffe, Ciaran Moloney, Ciaran Davern, Daniel Bowes, Robert White, Tommy Fitzgerald, Danny Wade, Mikey McDermott

Subs used: Aidan Sheridan for Robert White (H T), Eoin Laffan for Ciaran Moloney (36 mins), Alan O’Brien for Shay Reade (52 mins), Alex Dunne (53 mins).

Lattin/Cullen: John O’Heney, Moss O’Brien, Sean Mullins, James Doherty, Shane Ryan, Anthony Leahy, Timmy Corcoran, Tony O’Neill, Pat O’Donoghue (Aherlow), Niall O’Shea, Kevin Franks, Darren Neville, Adam Lohan, Liam Ryan, Pat Power

Subs used: John Breen for Pat O’Donoghue (19 mins, inj), Graham Bourke for Shane Ryan (40 mins), Max Riordan for James Doherty (40 mins).

Referee: Phil Ryan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)