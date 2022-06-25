Castlefest all set to draw the crowds to Nenagh for weekend of music and dance

Louise MorLouise Morrissey: on the bill at Nenagh Castlefestrissey: was one the acts scheduled to take part in this year's Castlefest, which has been postponed
The organisers of the hugely popular Castlefest in Nenagh will be hoping it doesn't rain on their parade when the event returns to the grounds of Nenagh Castle this Saturday and Sunday following a two-year absence due to Covid-19.
This year’s event takes place over the weekend of June 25-26, with music, foodstalls, arts, crafts and plenty of festive fun.
Among those on the line-up on Saturday, June 25, are Nenagh Brass Band, trad music, Ebony, Nenagh Mint Jazz Band, Olivia Douglas, Louise Morrissey and an all-star backing band.
Sunday is showband day with Ashling Raferty and Noel Ryan, Keith and Lorraine MacDonald, Brendan Shine, the Conquerors and trad music.
Admission is free.
