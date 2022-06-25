Celebration of Mass at Tipperary scenic area of St Patrick's Well

Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Well in Clonmel at 8pm next Thursday evening, June 30
The annual Mass at St Patrick’s Well in Clonmel will be celebrated at 8pm on Thursday evening next, June 30.
Anyone who feels that they are unable to stand for the duration of the Mass is reminded to bring a seat or a stool, as seating will not be provided.
All are welcome to attend.
