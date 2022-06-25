Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice affecting 15,000 people in Tipperary

In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Supply.

Approximately 15,000 people are affected by the notice which has been issued due to elevated turbidity in the treated water.

Customers in the following areas of Tipperary are being asked to boil their water before use:

Emly

Lattin

Ballinard

Cullen

Ballywire

Kilross

Limerick Junction

Monard

Lisvarnane

Rosadrehid

Bansha

Tankerstown

Kilfeacle

Golden

Cashel

Rosegreen

New Inn

The surrounding areas



A map is available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.

Irish Water’s Colin Cunningham says they are working to lift the notice as soon as possible.

“We are working closely with Tipperary County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Mr Cunningham.

Vulnerable customers registered with Irish water are to be contacted directly.

Anyone with concerns can contact the customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.

Customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: https://www.water.ie/help/water-quality/results/ enter the property’s Eircode and then click the ‘More Details’ tab.

Irish Water has given the following instructions for observing the Boil Water Notice:

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: