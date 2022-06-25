Wonderful work of carers recognised at Clonmel civic ceremony

The wonderful and unseen work of carers throughout Tipperary was applauded at a civic ceremony in Clonmel.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy accorded a mayoral reception to the south tipperary centre of Family Carers Ireland.

Mayor Cllr Murphy told the invited guests that he had a great admiration for family carers and said society would be lost only for the wonderful and very often unseen work of family carers in our society.

He paid tribute to local Family Carers Ireland’s manager Richie Molloy and his staff for the tremendous support they give to local carers .

Mayor Murphy went on to say that Richie Molloy was definitely known as Mr Carer such was his dedication to Family Carers across Tipperary.

Deputy Mayor Cllr John Fitzgerald paid a particular tribute to Richie Molloy who he said had worked for Family Carers Ireland for over 20 years and has been a huge advocate for carers .

He went on to say that Richie Molloy was a very approachable type of person and ideally suited to his role in Family Carers .

In reply Richie Molloy thanked both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for their kind comments and said he felt very honoured to be working with Family Carers.



Richie Molloy said he was pleased that said that, finally, over 20 years the term family carer was better known than when he started with the organisation.

Mr Molloy said that 20 years ago people often spoke about the cared for person and asked how were they doing but they never recognised the person in the background who was caring for that person and without their care that person would be in a long term care facility sometimes a lot sooner than they needed.

Cllr Molloy reminded all present that there are over 500,000 carers in the country but most of these are invisible to most of society and a lot of work of the organisation is to advocate for the carers who need support either for the carers allowance or for services such as counselling or training in areas such as patient manual handling and first aid etc.

“Family carers are still struggling for services such as home respite and carers of children with special needs are under tremendous pressure during the summer months as the July Provision appears to be stopped this year and this is certainly a wrong decision,” said Cllr Molloy.

Cllr Molloy said he was delighted with the new premises that the organisation has moved into at the Place4u building in Gladstone Street and said it much more accessible to carers as it has a ramp and a lift which was a huge advantage over the organisations previous building .Cllr Molloy said that Family Carers Ireland also run many virtual courses for carers who cannot call to the centre in person and recommended carers to look at the web site www.familycarers.ie

Also of course the centre can be contacted at below numbers Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm