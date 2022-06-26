Results of community games Swimming County Final

Group U14 & U16 North/Mid Tipp. Full caption at end of article
Results County Finals of Swimming Held in Thurles Pool, Saturday June, 18, 2022.
Freestyle Boys U8 1. JJ Skehan, Killenaule/Moyglass, 2 Zach O’Brien, Fethard/Killusty
Freestyle Girls U10 1. Aoibhean Rice, Ballingarry, 2. Emma Barett, Mullinahone
Freestyle Boys U10 1. Eoin Reddy, Newport, 2. Charlie Keogh Thurles, Dylan Delahunty, Moycarkey-Boris
Freestyle Girls U12 1. Roisin Ryan, Holycross, 2 Abaigh Lanphier, Moycarkey-Boris, 3 Kaeley Sheey, Ballinahinch/Kiloscully.
Freestyle Boys U12 1.Eoin Ryan, Ballinahinch/Kiloscully, 2. Rory O’Brien, Fethard/Killusty, 3. Jamie Skehan, Killenaule/ Moyglass
Freestyle Girls U14 1. Amy O’Keefe, St Peter & Pauls, 2. Elaine Moynihan, St Peter & Pauls, 3. Emma O’Meara, Holycross Ballycahill
Freestyle Boys U14 1. Michael Fisher, Thurles
Freestyle Girls U16 1 Eimear Duggan, Holycross
Freestyle Boys U16 1 Gerard Duggan, Holycross
Backstroke Girls U10 1 Ella Tierney, Mullinahone
Backstroke Boys U10 1 Cian Trehy, Powerstown Lisronagh.
Backstroke Girls U12 1 Lauren Trehy, Powerstown Lisronagh
Backstroke Boys U12 1 Toby Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh, 2 Killian Fitzgerald, Killenaule/Moyglass, 3 Conor Mahony, Thurles
Backstroke Girls U14 1 Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town, 2 Sarah Stafford, New Inn
Backstroke Boys U14 1 Jamie Browne, Killenaule Moyglass, Kevin Reddy Newport, Dayle O’Dwyer, Moycarkey-Boris.
Backstroke Girls U16 1 Jenna Hayes, Powerstown Lisronagh
Breaststroke Girls U12 1 Maisie Coffey Jones, Newport
Breaststroke Boys U12 1 Gerry Moynihan, St Peter & Paul’s, Clonmel.
Breaststroke Girls U14 1 Abi Power, Boherlahan Dualla, Sarah Whelan, Powerstown Lisronagh, Lauren O’Keefe, St Peter &Pauls.
Breaststroke Boys U14 1 Sean Carrig, Newport, 2 Seán Trehy, Powerstown Lisronagh,
Breaststroke Girls U16 1 Eibhlis Bartley, Kilsheelan Kilcash, 2 Anna Hickman, Thurles
Breaststroke Boys U16 1 Killian Whelan, Powerstown Lisronagh .
Butterfly Girls U16 1, Eimear Barry, Moycarkey Borris,
Butterfly Boys U16. 1 Garry Hanrahan, Cahir, 2 Sean Hayes, New Inn.
Powerstown Lisronagh once again won the Eimear Hayes Memorial Cup for the best overall area.
The late Mrs Hayes from Tipperary Town had a huge involvement with swimming over the years. It is nice to see her daughter Eleanor McCahill, assistant county treasurer keeping up the family tradition.
Well done to all competitors.
Congratulations to all winners who will now represent Tipperary at the National Finals in University of Limerick on weekend of 24th & 25th of September.
Many thanks to Thurles for use of their excellent facilities to the Judges and all Volunteers who contributed to the success of the finals
Caption for picture, above: Co Chairman Micheal Maher with Back Row. Gerard Duggan, Holycross, Gold, Kiera Davitt, Tipperary Town, Gold, Eimear Duggan, Holycross Gold, Anna Hickman, Thurles, Silver. Front row: Roisin Ryan gold and Emma O Meara, bronze both from Holycross Ballycahill
