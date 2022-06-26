Traffic measures starting Monday motorists in Tipperary should know about

Tipperary County Council is implementing several temporary traffic management plans and closures next week from Monday, June 27.

R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower Co.Tipperary from 7am to 6pm on June 27

Local access will be maintained, and all other traffic to be diverted by the R445-7 to Birdhill and via the R504-0 to Shower Cross.

Tipperary County Council has announced plans for temporary traffic management on the N24 Kilshane for three days this week.

The first is Monday, June 27, on the N24 Kilshane from Curtins Cross towards Tipperary Town between 8am and 7pm.

From Thursday, June 30, temporary traffic management will be in place on the N24 Kilshane from Curtins Cross towards Tipperary Town.

Throughout the works, lane closures and a \stop-and-go system with Convoy Operation are in place.

This is to facilitate roadworks until Friday, July 1, from 8am to 7pm on both days.

Templemore

Temporary Traffic Management on Priory Demense, Templemore and the Junction of N62 Thurles Road to Sandymount remains in place until Thursday, June 30.

HGVs are to divert via Thurles for the duration of the works. Local access will be facilitated, and drivers are advised to expect delays.

R706 at The Valley Fethard

Stop and go traffic management will be in place on the R706 at The Valley Fethard from 8am, Wednesday, June 8 to 6pm, Friday, August 5.

L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road

Due to road works, the L-8321 Rossadrehid to Flemingstown Road remains closed until 7pm on Monday, August 8.

Local diversions will be in place.

L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea

The L-3109 Malt Vale Road, Parkmore, Roscrea, on the R494-77 between the Lookout and Loughtea Junction, remains closed until Friday, July 1 at 6pm.