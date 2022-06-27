Search

27 Jun 2022

Delightful scenes as Ballylooby/Duhill U-11s are crowned Tipperary champions

Delightful scenes as Ballylooby/Duhill U-11s are crowned Tipperary champions

Ballylooby National School U11 Hurling Team

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

U11 Cumann na mBunscoil Final
Ballylooby National School U11 Hurling Team travelled to Semple Stadium - the Field of Legends to contest U11 B-1/C-1 County Hurling Final.
The team settled quickly scoring two goals, leading through to a half time score of Ballylooby 4-0 to Gaelscoil Nenagh 1-3. Nenagh came out on the attack after half time and the game was heart stopping with the teams' level and each score hard fought. Ballylooby rallied and scored 3 goals to win on a scoreline of: Ballylooby NS 8-2 Gaelscoil Nenagh 3-8
Congratulations and well done to everyone involved. A brilliant team performance and the club is very proud of you.
A special thank you to the teachers Ms Neville, Mr Scanlon, Ms McCollum and Ms Butler.
Thank you to Cumann na mBunscoil for a really well organised and enjoyable event.
Baile Atha Lubaigh Abu!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media