Future is bright for Mullinahone and Tipperary camogie and ladies football

Girls Make History

On Tuesday last the girls in Mullinahone National School made history when they won the U11 Tipperary Primary Schools title in Semple Stadium, Thurles. In the final, they defeated Kilruane NS from North Tipperary.

This was the first time that Mullinahone NS competed in the girls camogie final. In the decider they gave a great display to overcome the North Champions.

One of the Kilruane supporters was the famous former hurler and manager, Len Gaynor who played for Tipp seniors in the 1960’s and later managed Clare seniors. In the end Kilruane were not good enough to overcome Mullinahone who began their coaching early in the year with Linda McGrath in change.

A number of years ago Poulacapple National School won out a schools camogie title, but this year was Mullinahones first win in camogie.



Mixed joy for the Girls

The girls win last week gave a huge boost to the ladies of the parish in both ladies football and girls camogie.

On Saturday in the All-Ireland ladies football championship Tipperary with three Mullinahone ladies involved defeated Cavan in Kingspan Breffni to retain their place in the Ladies Senior Football Championship. The winning margin was only one point, secured by a late late penalty, but Tipp will still play senior ladies football in 2023.

But Sunday was not as good when in Moyne, Mullinahone ladies, short their senior county contingent, went down in the County Intermediate semi final to Moyne/Templetuohy. Mullinahone got a bad start and weren’t able to pull back the lead.

A full strength side should do better later in the season.

Underage Girls also doing Well

Our girls have been doing well at U10, U11, U12 and U14 level and still have hopes of county success following in the path of the Mullinahone U11 girls.