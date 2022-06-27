TRAFFIC: Roadworks and temporary traffic management in place in Ballymackeogh

Temporary traffic management in place in Ballymackeogh/Shower
Tipperary County Council is implementing temporary traffic management on the R503-282 Ballymackeogh/Shower Co.Tipperary from 7am to 6pm today, June 27.
Local access will be maintained, and all other traffic to be diverted by the R445-7 to Birdhill and via the R504-0 to Shower Cross.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.