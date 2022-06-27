Joy in west Tipperary as Nancy Currivan celebrates 100th birthday

CONGRATULATIONS TO NANCY ON REACHING 100

There was great joy on Wednesday last, June 22 in Golden Village when Nancy Currivan (nee Hogan), Main Street, celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her four children, Mary, Seamus, Ann and John and extended family.

There was a lovely evening of celebration in the Currivan home with a special birthday Mass for centenarian Nancy, concelebrated by Fr Pat O’Gorman and Fr Pat Coffey.

Many family friends and dignitaries came along to offer their congratulations to Nancy and the Currivan clan, which was a wonderful special occasion of catch-ups and nostalgia for all generations present.

Local county councillor, Michael FitzGerald, presents a scroll on behalf of Tipperary County Council, marking Nancy Currivan's 100th birthday, to her four children, John, Seamus, Ann and Mary (Price) at a special event at the Currivan home on Wednesday last, June 22, the day of Nancy's 100th birthday.



Throughout her active life Nancy Currivan was a great community lady in the Golden/Kilfeacle parish and to this day still operates an open door policy in her always-welcoming home. Nancy, in the little free time she had after caring for family and contributing to the community, always loved a game of cards for relaxation.

The Currivan family are real dyed-in-the-wool GAA people. Her late husband, John, who died 40 years ago, was a well-known Gaelic games referee and West Tipperary GAA Board official, and a formidable hurler for the club in his prime.

Nancy’s son John is the popular Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club secretary who has given so much already to the club and GAA in many roles. Both Nancy’s sons played for the club, and today some of her grandchildren proudly don the green jersey of Golden/Kilfeacle.

Everyone in Golden and far beyond join in congratulating Nancy on her big birthday and wish her many more years of health and happiness with her family.