Boherlahan fall just short in Féile final after terrific performances

A Day to Remember for Boherlahan Dualla Camogie Club at the National Féile Finals 2022 by Eileen McLoughlin PRO Boherlahan Dualla.

We were honoured to represent Tipperary at the National Finals for the first time ever in our club’s history after winning the Tipperary Féile in May of this year.

As the big day dawned on Saturday 25th of June we set off for The GAA National Games Development Centre, Abbotstown, Dublin for the Division 1 National Féile Finals. There was an air of excitement and anticipation on the bus as we wondered what the day would bring but we were confident that these young talented U15 girls would give it all they had and of course they didn’t disappoint us.

Round 1 - First up for us was Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin. This proved to be a tight tussle of a match where all of our girls had to work tirelessly to get on top. Thankfully we finished the strongest on a scoreline of 0-5 to 0-2.

Round 2 - saw us face the highly fancied Éire Óg of Cork. We were met with a very physical side from the throw in. The girls had to defend vigorously throughout and found it difficult to break down their powerful defence. However, we got some hard earned scores and finished just 2 points short at the final whistle 1-2 to 1-4.

Round 3 – Our final group game was a must win against Glynn Barntown of Wexford. We got off to a great start and built steadily on that throughout the game with serious performances from all of our girls. The forwards took their opportunities very well which resulted in us winning that game comfortably on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-1.

Cup Semi Final – We were elated to have now qualified for the cup semi final! Our opposition was the acclaimed club Athenry of Galway. They had won all of their group games seeing off Windgap of Kilkenny, Kileedy of Limerick and Kilmaley of Clare so we knew we had another momentous task on hand.

A nail biting encounter ensued and we were 0-5 to 0-4 up at half time. The second half saw both sides raising the green flags and then our fantastic forwards added another 0-3 to this tally.

Our steadfast goalie Jayden Carroll and all six backs heroically saved the day as Athenry went on the attack all the way up to the dying seconds of the game. Great credit in particular is due to our full back Leah Maher and centre back Sarah McLoughlin who ensured our defence was well marshalled throughout.

We finished deserved winners 1-8 to 1-5.

All Ireland Cup Final – We had got to where we wanted to be at the start of our journey, an All Ireland Féile Final. Éire Óg of Cork had come through the other semi final with a win over Windgap. And so, the stage was set for an epic Tipperary- Cork battle. This time we knew what to expect and so it began.

The final was an immensely physical and intense game from start to finish. Our girls didn’t give an inch. Mya Hickey, Maria Murphy and Abbie Horgan worked tirelessly around the centre of the field.

Éire Óg got on the scoreboard scoring 1-2 in the first half and with their relentless defending they managed to keep our girls scoreless despite top class efforts by all of our players. Éire Óg just added 0-1 to their scores in the second half as our girls threw everything they had at them.

The Boherlahan Dualla girls gave it 100% up to the final whistle but unfortunately it finished up Eire Óg 1-3 to Boherlahan Dualla 0-0. Éire Óg were deserved winners on the day and were truly superb all over the field.

What an amazing achievement to reach an All Ireland Final. Every single member of our panel played a huge part in our success on the day so congratulations to all involved for a day that will live long in our memories.

Thank you to all of the coaches and mentors involved with this team for your dedication and commitment to this tremendous group of players.

Boherlahan Dualla Panel: Jayden Carroll, Bríd Quirke, Leah Maher, Kate McCarthy, Dearbhla Casey, Sarah McLoughlin, Evanne Gleeson, Maria Murphy (C), Abbie Horgan, Doireann Ryan, Mya Hickey, Neasa Dwan, Sophie Moynihan, Margaret Keane, Leah Hickey, Lauren Flynn, Aoife Lawrence, Abbie Phelan, Mollie Maher, Sarah Rose Meehan, Blaithín Shelly, Sarah Murphy, Clodagh O’Dwyer. Coaches and mentors: Garret McLoughlin, Seamus Hickey, Austin Lawrence, Joe Casey, Thomas Quirke, Deirdre Murphy and Laura Hickey.