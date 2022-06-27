Rockwell Rovers book passage into West final

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Rockwell Rovers 1.6 (9)

Aherlow 0.5 (5)

John O’Shea at Bansha

New Inn side, Rockwell Rovers, are through to their first Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Senior Football Final since 1979, having disposed of Aherlow in the semi final at Bansha on Saturday evening. Rockwell Rovers are yet to feature on the West Senior Football Roll of Honour, although they lifted the O’Carroll Cup in 1980 when amalgamated with Golden/Kilfeacle under the banner Golden/Rockwell.

This semi-final game never reached the expected heights as slippery underfoot conditions on a hard surface, together with drizzly rain, ensured that it developed into a defensive battle. Rockwell certainly had the measure of the Aherlow side in this respect, limiting them to just one point from open play over the hour. In contrast, all of Rockwell’s scores, with the exception of an Alan Moloney point from a free after two minutes, came from open play.

Rockwell played against the breeze in the opening half and led by the minimum at the break, 1.2 to 0.4, the goal coming from the boot of Tom Tobin after twelve minutes. The second half saw them up the tempo considerably, putting pressure on the Aherlow defence, while attacking in numbers. They limited Aherlow to just one score during this second period, a Barry Grogan converted free on the three-quarter hour mark. Also during this second half they squandered numerous scoring chances, when after good build ups, the final pass went astray. However, overall, they will be happy with their victory and a place in the final, where they will play 2017 champions, Arravale Rovers.

Alan Moloney got the scoreboard ticking over when he scored from a placed ball after two minutes. Barry Brogan had the Aherlow men in front by the eleventh minute, for what would be the only time in the game, following two converted frees. Rockwell got through for the only goal of the game on twelve minutes, following a sweeping up-field move involving Joe Lawrence, Pat Hally and Tom Tobin driving a low shot to the corner of Jack Whelton’s net. Barry Grogan replied with a long-range point six minutes later, to cut the deficit to the minimum. Scores were at a premium but Kevin Cleary got through four minutes before the break to double the New Inn advantage. Barry Grogan hit his fourth of the half just before the break, leaving the score, Rockwell Rovers 1.2, Aherlow 0.4.

Rockwell, with wind advantage after the break, upped the pressure on Aherlow and two points from Aidan Barron and Gavin Ryan stretched their lead out to three by the fourth minute. They were creating scoring chances but the final pass breaking down on numerous occasions. Their defence choked the Aherlow attack, limiting them to just one point from a Barry Grogan free with fifteen minutes remaining.

The final quarter was very negative, again scores were at a premium, but Rockwell did manage to extend their advantage out to four with points from Tom Tobin and one from TJ Ryan late on. Rockwell were through to the final on the shoreline 1.6 to 0.5, but they can expect sterner opposition from Arravale Rovers in next week’s encounter.

Scorers: Rockwell Rovers: Tom Tobin (1.1), Alan Moloney (0.1 free), Aidan Barron (0.1), Kevin Cleary (0.1), Gavin Ryan (0.1), TJ Ryan (0.1).

Aherlow: Barry Grogan (0.5, 4 frees).

Teams: Rockwell Rovers: Michael O’Donnell, Paul Halley, Robert O’Donnell, Liam Lonergan, Mikey Barron, Liam Fahey, Gavin Ryan, Tom Tobin, Alan Moloney, Kevin Cleary, Tom Downey, Luca Fitzgerald, Pat Halley, Joseph Lawrence, Aidan Barron (Captain)

Subs used: TJ Ryan for Mikey Barron (50 mins), Willie Flynn for Luca Fitzgerald (58 mins).

Aherlow: Jack Whelton, Stephen Moloney, Sean Mullins, Tom O’Donoghue, Ed O’Meara (Captain), Laurence Coskeran, Niall O’Shea, Mark Russell, Cathal Dillon, Thomas Hanley, Diarmuid Looby, Ray Hennessy, Ben Carey, Barry Grogan, Michael Elliot

Subs used: Shane Carew for Laurence Coskeran (Blood sub, 19 mins), Jack O’Halloran for Thomas Hanley (46 mins)

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)