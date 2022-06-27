Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: June 27

The death has occurred of Margaret (Dolly) White Clonraskin, Carrig , & Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone, Birr . Co Offaly, Birr, Tipperary

26th June 2022 at the Midlands Regional Hospital.Predeceased by her sister Mary(Kilackey), Ellen (White), brothers Bernard, Tom & Sean. Deeply missed by her brother Michael, sisters Josie (O Meara) & Teresa (Mercy sister),her sister in law Breda, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass Wednesday 29th June at 11.00 am in the Church of The Annuniciation, Carrig, Birr, Co.Tipperary, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery . Family flowers only.

The family request that you please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines with no handshaking.

**************************************************************************************************

Daniel James Curran, late of Harlesden, London and formerly Knockmorris, Cahir, Tipperary

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Daniel James Curran late of Harlesden, London and formerly Knockmorris, Cahir Co. Tipperary who passed away suddenly on Saturday 11th June 2022. Pre-deceased by his mother and father Catherine and Daniel, sister Rena and brother-in-law Terry. Dan will be sadly missed by his wife Pearl, daughters Michelle and Priscilla, sons-in-law Liam and Michael, his grandchildren Daniel, Lauren, Calum, Darragh and Nathan, his nieces Majella, Georgina and Lisa, his sisters-in-law and a wider circle of family and friends. Dan's funeral Mass will be held on Monday 27th June at 6 o'clock in Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road, Kilburn. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/Kilburn

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91 VH64) on Tuesday June 28th from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Mary's Church Cahir, Co.Tipperary (E21 KV00) arriving at 1.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 2 o'clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

**********************************************************************************************

May they rest in peace.