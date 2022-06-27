Tipperary's iconic Rock of Cashel to light up for Play in Pink Day

The Rock of Cashel will be bathed in pink for 'Play in Pink' day
Play in Pink is here again!
All is set and ready at County Tipperary Golf and Country Club (Dundrum) for the Play in Pink Days on Wednesday and Thursday next. The event will get underway with coffee morning from 10am on Wednesday and will finish with a barbecue on Thursday evening with lots of golf competitions for everyone on both days.
Thanks to juvenile committee and of course the players for their continued support.
Our magnificent Rock of Cashel will light up in pink in honour of Play in Pink Day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.