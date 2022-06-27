John Hogan wins Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy at Hillview

Picture above:

Hillview Sports Club Dom Kavanagh Memorial Trophy presentation. From left to right: Matthew Buckley, Junior Nett, Kyle Kennedy, Gross, John Cawley, Runner-up Nett, John Fitzgerald, Gents Captain, Ann Cunningham, Sponsor, John Hogan, Nett Winner, Lorraine Creed, Lady Captain, Sheila Byrne, Sponsor, Noel Joyce, Winner mixed foursomes, Eileen Mangan, Nett 14 to 21.

Pitch and Putt

The Dom Kavanagh Memorial Open took place during Hillview Open Week and the overall winner was John Hogan, who struck for another big prize. The event was a great success with many players from visiting clubs trying out the Hillview course.

The competition is run in memory of a former club stalwart since its inception in 1982 and this year is the 40th anniversary.

The Hillview Pitch and Putt Committee greatly appreciate the Kavanagh family’s continued support of this club major and their presence at the presentation on Saturday evening.

The players enjoyed some warm sunshine at times, but faced very difficult windy conditions on a hard course as well. John Hogan emerged as our overall nett winner with a score of 79, a count back was required; the deciding factor was the back 9, to inch out the runner up John Cawley.

Congratulations to all our other prize winners.

The full results are as follows:

Gents Gross: Kyle Kennedy, Gents Senior Nett: Paul Sweeney, Gents Inter Nett: Tom Morris, Gents Junior Nett: Matthew Buckley, Gents Senior Gross, Stephen O’Reilly, the Inter Gross, Sean Hennbery, Tramore, Junior Gross, Tommy Kiely. Also congratulations to Seanie O’Connor who won the prize for a hole in 1.

In the Ladies Competition, the Nett Runner Up was Bridget Walsh, Cunniger and Gemma McCarthy was the Overall Gross Winner. The Ladies 0-13 Nett was Pauline Lucey and the Ladies 14 to 21 was Eileen Mangan, Cunnigar.

Many thanks to all who helped make this a successful tournament including course staff, kitchen helpers and those on kiosk duty.