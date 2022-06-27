Check out this stunning home just outside Dundrum village

Bishopswood Upper, Dundrum
Bishopswood Upper, Dundrum, is on sale for €350,000.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom detached property is located 4km from Dundrum village.
Some of the features inside include two large living rooms, two of the bedrooms are en-suite and have fitted wardrobes.
The property also has a self-contained granny flat and a 400sqft balcony.
Outside there are landscaped lawns and gardens, with a charming ornamental well.
There is also a detached shed to the rear of the property.
This beautifully maintained home is described as in turnkey condition.
Bishopswood Upper is listed by DNG Liam O'Grady.
