Collaboration with partners at the heart of Junction Arts Festival in Clonmel

Collaboration with partners is at the heart of the programme for the 2022 Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

Joining together with South Tipperary Arts Centre, they are delighted to welcome sound artist Ed Devane to Clonmel. As well as the exhibition ‘Presence’ which will run at the Arts Centre on Nelson Street, featuring a collection of specially designed acoustic and electronic sound sculptures. Visitors moving through the gallery will create their own sequences of musical sounds. Ed will lead a workshop for families to build their own instruments and also a professional workshop for musicians, sound artists and anyone interested in exploring how sound works.

‘The Things Around Us’ is the title of a new inter-generational project produced by Michael Fortune, in collaboration with 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th class pupils and their teachers from Ardfinnan N.S. during the months of May and June 2022. Working in collaboration with the Tipperary Museum of Hidden Historical in Clonmel, Michael was commissioned by the Junction Festival to produce a project which explored the domestic aesthetic which considered our homes as museums and archives of personal and family histories. With that in mind, the students uncovered over 60 objects in their homes by talking to parents, grandparents and neighbours. The results of some of this work is presented in various off-site locations and also the museum. An official launch of the project will take place at 11am on Saturday the 9th of July in the Tipperary Museum of Hidden Historical in Clonmel. Admission free and all welcome.

Clonmel Library are partnering with the Festival on several projects, including a teen writing workshop with Elaine Feeney, an ‘In-conversation’ event with crime writer Liz Nugent and a sold-out book club with Donal Ryan. The library will also host an exhibition ‘The Running Stitch’ with work on loan from private collections that looks back over the creative career of local artist Des Dillon. Des creates artworks with painted fabric which is then stitched into 3D wall work.

Des teams up with musicians Benny McCarthy (Danu) and Conall O Grada to form Nóta Stóta. Their ‘Tan Ann’ series of short films will be shown daily at Showgrounds Shopping Centre in a pop-up festival cinema. Through a blend of visual art, unique puppetry, original music, and captivating locations, these short films are based on Irish folklore and mythology.

Also at Showgrounds is a pop-up gallery and workshop space. Featuring some of the Michael Fortune project, there is also work created by the students of CTC in Clonmel with their teacher Louise Carroll and students from Dun Iascaigh Cahir with their teacher Sarah Delahunty for the Time and Place Féilire Workshop with artist Lucy Phelan. Her Féilire exhibition is on view currently at Cahir Arts and is a collection of small-scale etchings and digital prints that reflect on the Irish Celtic Calendar.

The final exhibition is in partnership with Clonmel’s Narrow Space Gallery. Working on the festival theme of ‘Hidden Histories’, the gallery has invited artists Vi Brazh, Jean Cullinane, Laura Dunne, Derval Freeman, Josephine Geaney, Carol Kennedy, Maura Kennedy, Hannah O’Connell and Philip Ryan to respond to this theme in a group exhibition that opens on Sunday July 3rd.

With workshops, exhibitions and shows, there’ll be lots to do in Clonmel during the 2022 Junction Arts Festival, including a free daily drop-in family event at 11am at the Festival Hub at Kickham Barracks. With storytelling, arts and crafts, this will give a new generation of creative Clonmel children a wonderful start to their summer holidays.

MORE INFORMATION

For information on festival events, visit the Festival Box Office at 3 Parnell Street (opposite Clonmel Credit Union), open Mon-Sat from 11am-5pm or online at www.junctionfestival.com