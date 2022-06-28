Search

28 Jun 2022

Sologhead off to winning start in west Tipperary football championship

Sologhead off to winning start in west Tipperary football championship

Sologhead Football Panel who defeated Sean Treacy's

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

28 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Sologhead Junior Footballers also got their West Junior A Championship off on a winning note on Friday evening following a hard earned victory over Sean Treacy’s by 2-7 to 0-10.
Always one of the favourite candidates to land silverware the Treacy’s have proved time and again as the most difficult of opponents to overcome and this occasion was no different as a dogged Sologhead side fought all the way to come out on the right side of a tough encounter before finally emerging winners with three points to spare.
In monsoon like conditions which were anything but ideal scores were always going to be hard to come by but first half goals each by Stephen Dee and a converted penalty by Eoin Riordan would prove decisive in Sologhead’s half time one point advantage and overall victory.
With no ease up in the weather as the second half resumed it was shoulders to the wheel all round as Sean Treacy’s came hunting for scores but the Sologhead backs weathered the storm and limited the Treacys to just three additional points while Sologhead weren’t going to be denied and crucially added a further six points to secure a well deserved victory.
A great start for manager Eamonn Bargary and his management team.
Team and scorers, Chris Ryan (S), Christopher Irwin, Noel Kennedy, Chris O’Connor, Thomas O’Mahoney, Brian Garvin (Capt), Denis O’Shea, Brendan Collins, James Dee 0-1, Stephen Dee 1-1, Paul Ryan (R), Christopher Kirby, Aaron Ryan (S), Anthony Owens 0-1, Eoin Riordan 1-2.(frees).
Subs. Declan Riordan 0-1, Jack Redican 0-1, Colin Hanley, James Power, Chris McSweeney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media