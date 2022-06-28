Roscrea Trail Blazers finish the Tom Crean Endurance Challenge in Kerry

Last Thursday night Roscrea Trail Blazers hillwalking club had another very well attended walk around the Glenbarrow Waterfall Loop in The Slieve Blooms.



The walk took the group from Glenbarrow carpark, up to the Ridge of Cappard and returning by the waterfall.



Weather on the night was perfect for walking and well done to everyone that made the effort.

This Thursday, June 30, we are at another walk enjoyed by everyone, the Glenafelly Loop outside Kinnity Village.



A smashing walk and a very popular walk. A moderate/strenuous walk and well suited for all levels.

Time: 1.45 hours. Distance 7km. Meeting at Mulrooney’s Gala, Roscrea at 7pm or at the trailhead at Glenafelly 7.30pm. The last section of the Royal Canal Greenway was held on Sunday, June 26 last from Ballybrannigan Harbour to Longford Harbour, a distance of 25km.



Weather on the day was sunshine and occasional showers but this did not dampen the spirits of the group who enjoyed a celebratory meal at The Richmond Inn at Longford Harbour.

A fine achievement covering the 146 km of The Royal Canal Greenway since January last.

Our next Greenway walk will be The Barrow Way, details to follow.

Meanwhile, members of the Trail Blazers Roscrea recently completed the Tom Crean Endurance Challenge 2022 in County Kerry.

On Friday, June 18, last we packed our rucksacks and headed to Kerry for The Tom Crean Endurance Challenge, a 31 km, 10 hour hike from the foot of Mount Brandon, across The Dingle Peninsula and finishing up in the village of Annascaul.



When registration opened last February it quickly sold out in a couple of minutes, this was probably down to the fact that we were coming out of lockdown but also because it is a very well run challenge.

We availed of the early bird registration on the Friday night at The South Pole Inn, headed back to our accommodation at Lispole and got an early night.



A 5am alarm call, a hearty breakfast and into Annascaul to catch the 6.15 am bus to the start at the foot of Brandon. Up past the pilgrim crosses and into the mist that had enveloped the Summit. It was cold at the top so we didn't hang about and headed across the ridge to the half way point at The Conor Pass where buttered Brack and a change of clothes awaited us.



From here it was back across the mountains where we finally made our way down onto farmland, through forestry and back by the local river at the back of The South Pole Inn. We received our medal, had a well earned drink in the bar, got our burger and salad at the street barbecue headed back to our accommodation before heading out again the enjoy a quiet night at The South Pole Inn.



Well done to The Annascaul Walking club for such a well run event and also to the local farmers who allowed access on their lands, without this access we would simply not be doing what we love.

Joining us on the day were, Gemma Collins, Geraldine Fox, Marie Fitzgerald, Karen Sayers, Sinead Ryan, Hugh O'Brien, Gerry Kelly, John Doherty and Luke John Ryan.

Well done everyone, a fantastic day out.