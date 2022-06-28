Jane Doyle art exhibition now on display in Cashel Library

Jane Doyle is a Cashel based artist who has managed to turn her personal traumatic experience into a renewed love of art, beauty and nature.



Jane was born and raised in Cashel and with her husband, has raised four children in the town.

“I had a love of Art all my life but it was for myself and my family. My children's rooms always had murals on them,” she told this newspaper. “I remember my first Art competition was in Mooncoin when I was about 7 years old. It was to do with nature and I drew leaves. I remember so vividly winning and feeling so proud. I went more into landscape as I got older. Oils are my preference but I work with many mediums.”



Sadly, Jane stopped painting in 2014 as her son became sick, and in 2015 he passed away at the age of 18 from Cancer. “I lost my love of most things at that time,” says Jane.



“My husband converted his shed into a studio for me one day and said this is for you to paint. My other three grownup children were saying ‘mum you have to get back to being happy again for you’.

“I spent many days in the studio just looking at the canvas. I have pictures of my family up around me out there, and watching them one day I picked up a brush and the paint started to flow. I found my love of Art again. I found ‘me’ again because of my family.”



Jane has a significant birthday coming up, and in tandem with that her very first exhibition in the Cashel Library.



“With the love of my family I found the courage to put myself out there and show the world my work. I want to inspire people like me to be proud of what they do and to realise that it is never too late to start what you love and find yourself.”

Follow Jane@janemariedoyle for updates online. ane's exhibition, From My View, is currently on view in Cashel Library.