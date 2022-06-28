Stage is set to usher in cultural festival status to Clonmel

With days to go before the launch party of new festival venture When Next We Meet, Raheen House Hotel grounds are a hive of activity in preparation for the arrival of Irelands most acclaimed contemporary artists.

The stage is being set, the artist’s are booked. The team behind this event have been working tirelessly for the guts of a year and are looking forward to sharing the fruits of their labour with the south Tipperary audience, and revellers from further afield.

“This is an event like no other. To see your favourite Irish artists in an outdoor setting, and be able to pop indoors to your luxury hotel room. Amazing. The general admission tickets are priced very reasonably too – it’s an opportunity to see these already nationally acclaimed artists before they are playing to packed out stadiums. It’s a once off chance to be part of such an intimate audience with Soda Blonde, John Francis Flynn, Elaine Mai and HousePlants,” said Kate Twohig representing When Next We Meet

Outdoors

The fully outdoor element of this weekend lends itself to audiences celebrating together in a space that safely allows for such a gathering. Attendees can be transported to a place where they can leave recent worries behind for one , even two, nights.

Clonmel audiences are already well conditioned to embracing outdoor entertainment after the recent successes of In the Open | Faoin Spéir programming, featuring sold out performances of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Spraoi’s PRISM.

High-end

This is a festival launch event, marking When Next We Meet’s intentions for the south Tipperary area. Cranna Festvial Company, made up of local artists, festival producers and Camida CEO David Anchell, was set up with the intention of creating high quality experiences.

This ambition will be clearly seen on the grounds of Raheen House by ticket holders, once they cross the threshold into the event.

Food

The Bunker restaurant are taking charge of feeding the masses this weekend, with a fire pit BBQ and a bespoke menu of tasty offerings available on-site.

Raheen House hotel are providing a 3 course evening meal, catering to Branch Out and Tree Top ticket holders.

Local

Vale and The Wood of O are the local interest on the music bill, but it doesn’t just stop there. Events like this will prove a much needed boost to the night time culture of the area. With local crew, technicians and sound engineers all being employed, more events like this could be a big boost to the highly skilled arts and events workers in Clonmel.

Acoustic acts from Eve Whelan, Ross Boland, Keith Colville (WeKin) and Bowden will take place throughout the gardens while Vinyl DJ PressPlayRepeat (Paul Sheehan) will keep the energy up in the limited access after party area.

“Something like this doesn’t happen without huge effort and financial investment. We have plans throughout the year for more really exciting events already in place. This first weekend and how well it is supported locally will dictate what we can make happen going forward,” said Eoin Hally, artist and event producer.

National Artists

Paul Noonan, best known as front man of Bell X1, joined forces with Daithi, producer and fiddler behind massive track Mary Keane’s Introduction, to bring us HousePlants.

Stalwart May Kay of Fight Like Apes and Le Galaxie is lending her vocals to award nominated producer Elaine Mai’s intoxicating live show.

Faye O’Rourke and former Little Green Cars members are back as Soda Blonde with a No 1 debut album Small Talk being played country wide this festival season.

John Francis Flynn is revolutionising the traditional folk revival scene recently, with his captivating style and entrancing live band.



With national attention from top music news outlets Nialler9 and Hotpress, excitement is mounting to roll out the red carpet and show off the best that Clonmel and the surrounding area has to offer.

The final piece of the puzzle is a strong Tipperary audience turn out.

Tickets are available from the Clonmel Junction Festival Box office, online at junctionfestival.com or online at www.whennextwemeet.ie

Tickets start at €38.50. Each ticket tier offers a different experience with no compromise on the high end festival experience or unique setting and performances.