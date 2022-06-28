Toome make little of Borris effort in quarter-final

North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals

Toomevara 2-17

Borris_ielgh 0-19

Fourteen man, Toomevara defied the odds when they defeated favourites Borris-Ileigh in an entertaining Hi-Bernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling quarter final clash at MacDonagh Park, last Sunday afternoon.

They did it the hard way because after trailing 0-5 to 0-2 and twelve minutes gone, wind assisted Toomevara fought back with in the second quarter and with goals in the 14th and 31st minute marks they were deserving winners.

This was somewhat a return to the old Toomevara team of the 1990s and 2000s where they fought as if their life depended on every stroke.

Eddie Ryan was Borris-Ileigh’s main source of scoring. He scored 0-13 with all bar one from placed balls. His only point from play came in the second minute but Mark McCarthy soon levelled with a splendid sideline ball, the first of three by the Toome corner forward.

With Brendan Maher much involved as a sweeper, Borris-Ileigh kept Toome at bay and up front both Dan McCormack and Jerry Kelly was much in vogue. Kelly scored twice while Eddie Ryan added two more from frees to give Borris a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after twelve minutes.

However, two minutes later, it all changed. With Borris-Ileigh’s short passing game momentarily faltering in their own defence Toomevara’s Jack Delaney pounced on the mistake to race through the Borris cover and score a great goal.

Suddenly Toomevara were well on top and five unanswered points from Mark McCarthy, Jack Delaney (2), Kevin McCarthy and the splendid Robbie Quirke had the Greyhounds 1-7 to 0-5 in front.

As well as Quirke there was much to admire from the work of Jack Ryan at wing back while Andrew Ryan was solid at full back and by half time Toome led 1-10 to 0-7.

Fourteen seconds into the second half the game was put to bed when Alan Ryan fired home Toome’s second goal. Both sides swapped points over the next three minutes with Dan McCormack scoring first. David Young replied before Eddie Ryan pointed a sixty five to leave his team trailing by eight.

Borris-Ileigh pressed on but the Toome defence covered every move as they hunted in packs and Borris had to depend on frees by Eddie Ryan while James Devaney managed to score from play in the 45th minute.

However, Toomevara substitute Conor O’Meara was on hand to break the deadlock with a well taken point to give Toome a seven point advantage. It wasn’t going to be plain sailing as Toome were reduced to fourteen men when David Young was sent off nine minutes from time. it was free for free over the next five minutes with Eddie Ryan converting two either side of a similar score by Kevin McCarthy before Brendan Maher popped up to reduce the deficit to five.

Toome came back with Mark McCarthy limping badly he still managed to prize over his third sideline ball. Yet Borris continued to keep up the fight and three unanswered frees by Eddie Ryan had them two in arrears with two minutes off added time gone.

Toome followers must have been in tender hooks but Jack Delaney stood tall with a super point to seal the day as The Greyhounds face Kiladangan in the North semi-final next weekend.

Teams and Scorers:

Toomevara: Rory Brislane; Jake Ryan, Andrew Ryan, Liam Ryan; Josh McCarthy, Robbie Quirke 0-1, Jack Ryan; Darren Delaney, Joey McLoughney; David Young 0-1, Jack Delaney 1-3, Willie Coffey; Mark McCarthy 0-5, Kevin McCarthy 0-5, Colm Canning.

Subs: Conor O’Meara 0-1 for D Delaney (40); Darren Delaney for M McCarthy (61 inj); Alan Ryan 1-1 for Canning (63); Adam Hall for Alan Ryan (65).

Borris-Ileigh: James McCormack; Seamus Burke, Paddy Stapleton, Sean McCormack; Liam Ryan, Brendan Maher 0-1, Ray McCormack; Dan McCormack 0-2, Kieran Maher; Niall Kenny, Jerry Kelly 0-2, Kevin Maher; James Devaney 0-1, Conor Kenny, Eddie Ryan 0-13.

Subs: Tommy Ryan for Kieran Maher (44).

Referee: Alan Tierney (Shannon Rovers)