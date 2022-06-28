Search

28 Jun 2022

Swan Senior hurlers gear up for their South Championship campaign

Swan Senior hurlers gear up for their South Championship campaign

Carrick Swan GAA Club

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

28 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

The Swan Senior hurling team's South Hurling Championship starts this Friday, July 1 when they play St Mary’s of Clonmel game in Ardfinnan at 7.30pm. Best of luck to players and management.

The second semi-final is between Mullinahone and Killenaule, which will be held in Pairc na nÉalaí on Saturday, July 2 at 7pm.

Junior A hurlers start their championship campaign on Monday, July 4 when they play Ballingarry in Cloneen. The club also wishes this team the best of luck.

Meanwhile, the U17s beat Moyle Rovers last week and qualified for the county league semi-final against Holycross.


The U15s play St Mary’s of Clonmel this Thursday, June 30 in Pairc na nÉalaí at 7pm.

The U13A team beat St Mary’s in their first championship game last week. They play away to Moyle Rovers on Saturday, July 2 at 10am.


And the U9 team enjoyed a great challenge game against their neighbours St Molleran's last Thursday. They played three excellent games with great skill on show.

The U21 camogie team lost to Holycross in the plate semi-final last week while the

U10 camogie team will play a blitz in Cahir on Saturday at 10.30 am.

The club's Juvenile Lotto Draw jackpot will be €8000 in the next draw. Numbers drawn last week were 8, 9, 22, 28. Four players matched three numbers and won €50 each.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Walsh family from Piltown on their recent bereavement.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media