Search

28 Jun 2022

Tipperary Athletics: Dermot Gorman wins Mooncoin Rose Run

Tipperary Athletics: Dermot Gorman wins Mooncoin Rose Run

Pictured at the Mooncoin Rose Races were Liam Fielding, Mags Power, third overall female, Dermot Gorman, race winner and Patrick Roche, first Over 40.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

28 Jun 2022 9:33 PM

10K RACE WIN FOR DERMOT GORMAN AT MOONCOIN ROSE RUN
Rose Run 10K and 5K Fun Run/Walk took place at Mooncoin on June 19. The event, hosted by Mooncoin GAA club was well organised with a warm-up routine before the races and plenty of refreshments after the races and at the prize giving. This event, which is usually held annually, always has a great atmosphere with the gathering of runners and walkers from the local and surrounding communities.
Our club had six athletes taking part in the 10k race.
Showing very good form this year, Dermot Gorman ran an excellent race and finished first winning, in a time of 33.23, with a very good run from Mags Power finishing third female overall in 51:35. Also running well was Patrick Roche, finishing in fifth place in 37:41 and first o/40, followed with fine running by Liam Fielding in 6th in 37:53, Miguel Ponce De Leon 10th in 42:46 and Dermot Lanigan 17th in 46:37 The Women’s 10K race was won by Gabrielle Walsh in 49:45.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media