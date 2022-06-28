Stop and go traffic management to start in Thurles on Wednesday
Tipperary County Council has announced stop-and-go traffic management in Thurles tomorrow until July 1.
Temporary traffic management will be in place on the N62 Templemore Road Thurles at Brittas from 7am on June 29 to 7pm until July 1.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
