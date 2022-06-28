Entries going well for Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Clonmel

Frank Lynch (chairman of Clonmel AC) along with Aisling English and Suzanne Shine, committee members and Peter Kiely of Boston Scientific.
Boston Scientific Half Marathon
This very popular event promoted by the club and sponsored by Boston Scientific takes place at 10am on Sunday, August 28. Entries are going well at the moment.
The race headquarters will be Coláiste Chéitinn at the Mall, with the race starting approximately a kilometre down from the race headquarters on the Waterford Road.
This event was launched at Boston Scientific headquarters in Clonmel with club chairman, Frank Lynch and Aisling English and Suzanne Shine in attendance, with Peter Kiely representing sponsors Boston Scientific.
