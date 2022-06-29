Search

29 Jun 2022

Summer in Tipperary: Rain fails to stop the music and dance as Castlefest returns

Summer in Tipperary: Rain fails to stop the music and dance as Castlefest returns

Aishling Rafferty with some of the stewards at Nenagh Castlefest

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Last weekend’s Nenagh Castlefest and the iconic Glastonbury festival had one thing in common this year - they both returned following a hiatus due to Covid-19.

But there the comparison ended as the rain normally associated with Worthy Farm fell instead on the town’s castle field.

But nobody minded. The crowds turned up on a rain-soaked Saturday more akin to a dreary wet winter’s day instead of an Irish summer to dance and sing along to some of the top acts in Irish trad and country music, among them Louise Morrissey, the undisputed Tipperary Queen of Country Music, backed by an all-star band put together by Peter Maher.

Joining her were members of the Nathan Carter band and local favourites The Conquerors, who also backed rising star Olivia Douglas from Ferbane.

Sunday saw better weather as the inimitable Keith and Lorraine brought their brand of showband to the festival, getting the crowd moving - one couple never left the dancefloor in the middle of the field, lost in their own “Strictly” world.

Earlier, Aishling Rafferty from Knockshegowna wooed her fans and got many new admirers.

Cllr Hughie McGrath, festival chair, thanked all those who turned up to both play and support the event.

“People rally appreciated it going ahead again this year. They hung in despite the rain and just went into the marquee when it did,” he said. “Next year, we’ll get a bigger marquee.”

He said the free festival set out to do what he had tried to achieve - lots of local community involvement with people enjoying the music and stalls.

The musicians hung around long after they had performed, with Hughie revealing that Brendan Shine even left his accordion at the stage and waited until the final act on Sunday, The Conquerors, finished their set.

Hughie said the musicians were delighted with the calibre of the All-Star band put together by Peter Maher, though many wondered how he hadn’t found a spot for Hughie himself!

He paid tribute to his committee, who he said, “just step up to it”, and thanked Nenagh MDC, councillors and sponsors for helping out.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media