Emly Hospice Support Group present cheque to South Tipperary Hospice

Pictured above at the handover of the Emly Hospice Support Group’s cheque for €7,650 to South Tipperary Hospice which took place on Friday night last in Byrne’s Tavern.
CHEQUE PRESENTATION TO SOUTH TIPP HOSPICE
Emly Hospice Support Group handed over to South Tipperary Hospice €7650 last Friday night in Byrne’s Tavern.
Many thanks to all who supported our coffee morning.
Included are Carmel Byrne, Carol O’Brien, Pauleen Burke, Patsy Byrne, Sharon Cunningham, Catherine Burke, Mary McGrath. Missing were Liz Creamer, Catherine Quish and Winnie Ryan. Marie Harold Barry collected the cheque on behalf of South Tipperary Hospice.
